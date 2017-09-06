Trump, UK's May agree that China must do more on North Korea crisis

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May agreed during a phone call on September 5 that China must do more to persuade North Korea to cease its missile tests, a spokesman for May said, Reuters reported.

“The prime minister and the president agreed on the key role which China has to play, and that it was important they used all the leverage they had to ensure North Korea stopped conducting these illegal acts so that we could ensure the security and safety of nations in the region,” he said.

May also said she would also work with EU leaders on further measures the EU could take to pressure the North Korean leadership