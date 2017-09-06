Chopper deployed for aerial recon in Byurakan wildfire
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Firefighters continued efforts to contain the wildfire in the Byurakan forest overnight.
The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS that a military helicopter was dispatched to the forest in the early morning of September 7 for an aerial reconnaissance.
As of 9:30, 152 firefighters are involved in the operation.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 10:39 Germany issues Turkey travel warning again
- 10:25 US celebrities set for Hand in Hand telethon for Harvey relief
- 10:18 Ministry, agriculture alliance sign MoU to enhance co-op
- 10:15 Lebanese-Armenian Alex Demirdjian wins 3rd place at Spa 24 Hours race in Belgium
- 10:10 Yerevan Mayor departs for St. Petersburg on official visit
- 10:02 Trump gives Congress 6 months to “legalize DACA”
- 09:58 US Navy to evacuate 5,000 from Key West as Hurricane Irma approaches
- 09:55 Trump, UK's May agree that China must do more on North Korea crisis
- 09:48 Colombia urges ELN rebels to turn over body of Russian-Armenian hostage
- 09:36 Chopper deployed for aerial recon in Byurakan wildfire
- 08:51 European Stocks - 05-09-17
- 08:47 US stocks down - 05-09-17
- 08:44 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-09-17
- 08:41 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 05-09-17
- 08:40 Oil Prices Up - 05-09-17
- 09.05-21:30 Putin congratulates Russian and Syrian military on victory in Deir ez-Zor
- 09.05-19:44 UN publishes in its official website Artsakh’s document regarding Azerbaijani policy of isolation against Artsakh
- 09.05-19:17 US representative in OSCE reminds Azerbaijan of its own commitments to press freedom
- 09.05-18:47 Armenian Premier attends opening of exhibition called “The selection”
- 09.05-17:51 US airplanes not allowed to fly over Iran's airspace – Fars
- 09.05-17:43 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-09-17
- 09.05-17:39 Asian Stocks down - 05-09-17
- 09.05-17:23 President Sargsyan awards Lydian Armenia employees for joining forces with firefighters
- 09.05-17:03 Armenian president congratulates Filipino counterpart on 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties
- 09.05-17:00 Turkish foreign minister arrives in Azerbaijan
- 09.05-16:33 Ethics Committee of High-Ranking Officials briefs President Sargsyan on implemented work
- 09.05-16:23 157 firefighters continue battling Byurakan wildfire
- 09.05-16:10 Armenian defense minister hosted in Norinco HQ, China
- 09.05-16:06 Defense minister Vigen Sargsyan’s visit to boost Armenia-China relations, says top military official Xu Qiliang
- 09.05-15:47 Armenian Parliament Speaker holds meeting with Swiss Ambassador
- 09.05-15:41 Armenian senior lawmaker draws attention on Azerbaijani corruption scandal at EPP Political Assembly
- 09.05-15:19 Moscow Citibank hostage-taker Aram Petrosyan ready to compensate damages in civil suit
- 09.05-14:59 Eastern European Adami media-award to hold conference in Yerevan
- 09.05-14:48 PACE has exclusive chance to get rid of Aliyev’s bribed puppet lobbyists – Armenian lawmaker says
- 09.05-14:25 Russian warship fires salvo of cruise missiles at ISIS targets in Deir ez-Zor
15:25, 08.31.2017
Viewed 1834 times OSCE monitoring group unable to conduct works due to Azerbaijani gunfire
16:21, 08.31.2017
Viewed 1792 times OSCE should give tough and targeted response to Azerbaijan’s step on hindering peaceful mission – Armen Ashotyan
11:23, 08.30.2017
Viewed 1769 times Erdogan’s Azerbaijan visit postponed
09:48, 08.31.2017
Viewed 1722 times High-ranking Turkish intelligence officer requests asylum in Germany
14:15, 08.31.2017
Viewed 1659 times ‘Armenia will express its stance’ – Minister Karayan comments on Turkey’s possible membership to EAEU