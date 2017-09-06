Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 September

Chopper deployed for aerial recon in Byurakan wildfire


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Firefighters continued efforts to contain the wildfire in the Byurakan forest overnight.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS that a military helicopter was dispatched to the forest in the early morning of September 7 for an aerial reconnaissance.

As of 9:30, 152 firefighters are involved in the operation.



