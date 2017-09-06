LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-09-17

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.64% to $2106.50, copper price up by 0.46% to $6937.00, lead price down by 0.63% to $2375.00, nickel price up by 0.21% to $12220.00, tin price up by 0.10% to $20770.00, zinc price up by 0.16% to $3195.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $61000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.