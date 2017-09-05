Armenian Premier attends opening of exhibition called “The selection”

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan attended the opening of the exhibition called “The selection” at Komitas Museum-Institute on September 5 where the best pieces of the Armenian art were presented.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian Government, the PM got acquainted with a number of pieces of classic and modern art.

Particularly, 25 best pieces by Hovhannes (Ivan) Aivazovsky, Minas Avetisyan, Ashot Hovhannisyan, Seyran Khatlamajyan, Gevorg Bashinjaghyan, Vardan Makhokhyan, Yeghishe Tadevosyan, Vahram Gayfjeyan, Martiros Saryan, Yervand Kochar, Arshil Gorky, Levon Tutunjian, Dmitri Nalbandyan, Garzu, Sargis Diranyan, Jean Jansem, Hakob Hakobyan, Robert Elibekyan were exhibited.