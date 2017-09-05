Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-09-17

YEREVAN, 5 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 478.29 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.45 drams to 568.30 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 8.27 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.68 drams to 618.52 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 198.26 drams to 20499.58 drams. Silver price вup by 5.89 drams to 274.95 drams. Platinum price вup by 125.27 drams to 15485.02 drams.