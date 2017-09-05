President Sargsyan awards Lydian Armenia employees for joining forces with firefighters

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. During the September 4 celebrations on the Day of Emergency Situations Officer, among other awards, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan awarded medals of gratitude and certificates of appreciation to three employees of Lydian Armenia, the company which is carrying out the Amulsar gold mine project. The three employees had joined forces with firefighters during the Artavan fires and distinguished themselves with professionalism and selfless dedication.

The three employees of Lydian Armenia – Manuk Movsisyan, Arsen Stepanyan and Ashot Tadevosyan – are operators of heavy equipment – who used their bulldozers to make way in the terrain for firefighting equipment.

Arsen Stepanyan, a local of Gndevaz village, said although only a few were awarded, it must be noted that the group who was tackling the fire was bigger, and the disaster was possible to be prevented due to the joint efforts of all.