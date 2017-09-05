Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 September

Turkish foreign minister arrives in Azerbaijan


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s minister of foreign affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu has visited Azerbaijan, APA reports.

Cavusoglu will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov and President Ilham Aliyev.

The 6th trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian foreign ministers will take place September 6 in Baku.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration