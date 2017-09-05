Turkish foreign minister arrives in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s minister of foreign affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu has visited Azerbaijan, APA reports.

Cavusoglu will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov and President Ilham Aliyev.

The 6th trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian foreign ministers will take place September 6 in Baku.