Ethics Committee of High-Ranking Officials briefs President Sargsyan on implemented work

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. At a September 5 consultation in the Presidential Palace, chairman of the ethics committee of high-ranking officials Siranush Sahakyan briefed President Serzh Sargsyan on the committee’s activities of the past years, achievements and issues.

Sahakyan particularly mentioned that the committee, among other actions, has introduced the analytical component of the e-declaration system, which enabled the committee’s online access to separate informational databases, significantly expanded the declaration registry, and has designed and submitted legislative proposals on improving the system.

The President highlighted the creation of necessary prerequisites for ensuring the effective operation of the Corruption Prevention Committee, a new body which will be formed in 2018 on the sidelines of anti-corruption reforms.