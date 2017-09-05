157 firefighters continue battling Byurakan wildfire

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Firefighters continue battling the wildfires in the forest near Byurakan village in Armenia’s Aragatsotn province.

Earlier authorities said that 136 firefighters, 54 military servicemen, 25 police officers and 50 additional officers were tackling the fire. 115 locals from nearby villages joined forces with the firefighters.

Authorities said the wildfire doesn’t pose any danger to the nearby settlements.

Earlier on September 4, minister of emergency situations Davit Tonoyan personally arrived to the scene.

Additional firefighters were dispatched later.

An aerial recon operation detected the more dangerous locations of the fire, and a chopper deployed firefighters immediately to the dangerous terrain.

As of 13:00, September 5, 157 firefighters with numerous equipment and additional forces are tackling to contain the fire.