Defense minister Vigen Sargsyan’s visit to boost Armenia-China relations, says top military official Xu Qiliang

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan had a meeting September 5 with Xu Qiliang, Vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of China.

The chairman of the commission is China’s President Xi Jinping.

Xu Qiliang expressed certainty that the Armenian defense minister’s visit to China will boost the development of Armenian-Chinese relations.

Vigen Sargsyan presented the details of negotiations which were held during his visit, outlining possibilities and prospects of partnership.

The sides agreed that the Armenian-Chinese relations have huge potential, and efforts are required to realize it.