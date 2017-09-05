Armenian defense minister hosted in Norinco HQ, China

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan, who is currently on an official visit to China, was hosted today in Norinco – a Chinese manufacturer of vehicles (trucks, cars and motorcycles), machinery, optical-electronic products, oil field equipment, chemicals, light industrial products, explosives and blast materials, civil and military firearms and ammunition.

During a meeting with the company’s executives, the sides discussed possibilities and prospects for defense cooperation.