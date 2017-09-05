Armenian Parliament Speaker holds meeting with Swiss Ambassador

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan held a meeting September 5 with Ambassador of Switzerland to Armenia H.E. Lukas Gasser.

Speaking about the Armenian-Swiss relations, Babloyan noted that since the very establishment of diplomatic relations the two countries have formed a high-level inter-state dialogue.

In terms of development of bilateral relations, Babloyan highlighted the opening of Switzerland’s embassy in Armenia and highly praised the Ambassador’s work for the enhancement of Armenian-Swiss ties.

Babloyan stressed the role of Armenian-Swiss parliamentary ties and highlighted further development of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The Speaker also touched upon the visit to Ueli Leuenberger and Dominique de Buman – Co-chairs of the Switzerland-Armenia parliamentary friendship group – to Armenia and Artsakh.

The Swiss Ambassador spoke about the expanding relations of the two friendly countries and highlighted cooperation based on the similarities of the two countries.

The Ambassador stressed the significance of possible ways of expanding cooperation in tourism, education, culture and healthcare.

Lukas Gasser attached importance to the ongoing reforms in Armenia, stressed the obvious progress in the country and was pleased to note the increase of trade turnover between the two countries.