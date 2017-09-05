Armenian senior lawmaker draws attention on Azerbaijani corruption scandal at EPP Political Assembly

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armen Ashotyan, chairman of the foreign relations committee of the Armenian Parliament, spoke about the Azerbaijani money laundering corruption scandal during the European People’s Party’s Political Assembly.

“During the EPP Political Assembly, I dedicated a part of my speech to the Azerbaijani corruption scandal involving money laundering of enormous amounts, the focus of which is also on certain European political circles. I especially emphasized that this money was spent not only to cover up democratic problems relating to Azerbaijan, but also for anti-Armenian actions and political pressures against Armenia.

European parties must support and pursue democracy, for investigating this unprecedented scandal which defames and threatens European institutions, and for revealing all circumstances and punishing the perpetrators”, Ashotyan said on Facebook.

An investigation shows that Azerbaijan's ruling elite operated a secret $2.8bn “slush fund” for two years to bribe European politicians and make luxury purchases.

The money was allegedly channelled through four UK-based opaque companies.

People said to have been paid include European politicians who adopted a favorable attitude to the government.

The secret fund, nicknamed the Azerbaijan Laundromat, operated for two years until 2014, according to the investigation, carried out by a consortium of European newspapers and published by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).