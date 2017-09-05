Moscow Citibank hostage-taker Aram Petrosyan ready to compensate damages in civil suit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Businessman Aram Petrosyan, who had taken hostages in Moscow’s Citibank, accepted the plaintiff’s 50 thousand Rubles civil suit, Petrosyan’s attorney told TASS.

“My defendant has accepted the plaintiff’s suit regarding compensation of 50 thousand Rubles for moral damages”, the attorney said, reminding that one suit is filed under the case.

“The other plaintiffs, including the pregnant woman, have abandoned the suits”, he said.

Court proceedings are scheduled for September 5, where the prosecution will express is stance over sentencing guidelines.