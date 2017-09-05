Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 September

Eastern European Adami media-award to hold conference in Yerevan


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Adami media-award, which is bestowed in Eastern Europe for cultural diversity, will hold a cultural conference in Yerevan for TV reporters, producers and directors who work on cultural diversity, integration and peaceful co-existence subjects.

Representative of Adami, Vakhtang Kuntsev-Gabashvili told a press conference in Yerevan that the conference will be held November 4-5, 2017.

“The purposes of the conference are meetings, exchange of experience, prospect of future contacts and cooperation with European broadcasters and directors. Similar conferences will be held in other countries of Eastern Partnership also – in Belarus, Moldova, Georgia, Ukraine and Azerbaijan. 23 participants will be selected to take part in the conference. Applications are accepted by September 20”, he said.

 



