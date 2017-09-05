PACE has exclusive chance to get rid of Aliyev’s bribed puppet lobbyists – Armenian lawmaker says

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has the unique opportunity to shake off Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s corruption-soaked European lawmakers from itself, PACE Armenian delegation member Naira Zohrabyan told ARMENPRESS.

BBC reported the results of an investigation by the consortium of European newspapers and published by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), according to which Azerbaijan's ruling elite operated a secret $2.8bn “slush fund” for two years to bribe European politicians and make luxury purchases.

Zohrabyan reminded that in addition to this, many international newspapers published the statements of former Azeri diplomat Arif Mamadov, who said that he personally acted upon direct orders from Aliyev to recruit European lawmakers, and that Azerbaijan has spent dozens of millions of dollars yearly on European institutions alone, namely PACE.

“This was nothing new and now specific facts are being published, that British lawmaker Robert Walter, the author of the infamous ““Escalation of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh and the other occupied territories of Azerbaijan” report, has been bribed by Azerbaijan for 5 million dollars”, Zohrabyan said.

According to her, it is no coincidence that PACE created a special commission for examining corruption facts in its July sitting, which must present its first report in December.

“Be sure that information on serious corruption facts has been provided to this body, and I think serious revelations will happen regarding not only the already infamous corrupt politician Luca Volonte. Criminal proceedings in Milan’s prosecution are nearing completion against him, and Volonte, not wanting to be held accountable for alone, has given the names of PACE lawmakers who have been involved in this corruption scheme”, Zohrabyan said.

“PACE has the exclusive chance to reveal all of this and simply get rid of Aliyev’s high-ranking puppet lobbyists”, she said.