Russian warship fires salvo of cruise missiles at ISIS targets in Deir ez-Zor

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. A Russian warship in the Mediterranean Sea has fired a salvo of Kalibr cruise missiles at a group of jihadists stationed near the city of Deir ez-Zor in western Syria, RT reports.

The targeted militants were mainly from Russia and countries of the CIS, the Russian defense ministry said.

The frigate ‘Admiral Essen’ of the Russian Black Sea fleet fired the missiles on Tuesday morning, a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry said. The barrage destroyed a communications center, weapons depots and a repair workshop used by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) militants, it said.

The missile strikes supported the advance of Syrian government forces, and have foiled the plans of the ISIL militants to regroup and strengthen terrorist positions near the city of Deir ez-Zor,” the ministry said.