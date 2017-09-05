IAEA chief calls North Korea “global threat”

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. North Korea has evolved from being a regional menace to a "global threat," the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog has said, CNN reports.

Yukiya Amano, head of the International Atomic Energy Authority, told CNN that North Korea's claim that it had tested a hydrogen bomb on Sunday represented a "new dimension of threat."

Tensions have risen on the Korean Peninsula after the test at the weekend. Seoul launched a series of live drills in response and boosted the deployment of a controversial US-made missile defense system, THAAD.

"I think the North Korean threat is a global one now. In the past people believed it was a regional one, that's no longer the case," Amano, director general of the IAEA, told CNN.

"It is a global threat now and it combines nuclear weapons and missiles."

Earlier US President Donald Trump endorsed the supply of multi-billion dollar worth of weapons to South Korea, and also mentioned US 'nuclear capabilities' as an option for tackling North Korea.