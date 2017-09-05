No serious progress expected from Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs New York meeting, political analyst says

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. No serious progress in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement can be expected from the upcoming New York meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in September, political analyst Alexander Markarov told a press conference September 5.

“This meeting is essentially another attempt to clarify the stances of the sides, which haven’t been subjected to significant changes. The same thing which was expected from the previous meetings can be expected from this one. The sides will once again confirm their willingness to settle the issue in a peaceful way”, Markarov said.

According to the political analyst, in the statement of the former US Co-Chair of the Minsk Group Richard Hoagland we see principles which have been proposed in the past also.

“Serious progress of settlement and willingness of the sides to find solutions or negotiate around new proposals shouldn’t be expected from the meeting”, he said.