Artsakhi parliament to convene special session dedicated to presidential re-inauguration

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s Speaker of Parliament Ashot Ghulyan convened a consultation September 5 in participation of chairmen of committees and factions, the Parliament’s press service said.

The Speaker presented the upcoming parliamentary works to the lawmakers, and particularly touched upon the extraordinary session of the Parliament, which will be convened as required under the Constitution.

As required under rules of procedure, the Speaker issued a statement saying the special session dedicated to the inauguration of the country’s president will be convened September 7 at 12:00.

Earlier in July, incumbent President Bako Sahakyan was re-elected to the post.