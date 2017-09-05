Armenian wines, brandy to be presented at Prօwine China 2017 expo in Shanghai

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Development Foundation of Armenia, jointly with the Viticulture and Winemaking Foundation of Armenia, will promote local wines and brandies: the joint activity agreement was signed today by the heads of the Foundations Armen Avak Avakian and Zaruhi Muradyan, the Development Foundation of Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

As the first practical step, the Foundations will jointly organize the participation of Armenian companies in the «Prօwine China 2017» Exhibition to be held in Shanghai, China, from 14 to 16 November.

«Prօwine China» is one of the largest international exhibitions of the sphere: 650 companies from 37 countries will attend the Exhibition; moreover, more than 12000 importers, distributors and wholesale buyers are envisaged to take part in it.

15 wine, brandy and alcoholic drinks producers will represent the industry of Armenian alcoholic beverages at the joint pavilion at the “Prowine China 2017”. The participation of the Armenian companies will be co-financed within the framework of state support.

The Armenian beverages have already been exported to the Netherlands, Belgium, England, Germany and other countries under the contracts concluded with the support of DFA during the previous international wine exhibitions. Last year, with the support of the Viticulture and Winemaking Foundation of Armenia, the Armenian wine-making companies took part in the «MUNDUS VINI 20th Grand International Wine Awards» international ceremony, returning with 10 gold and 13 silver medals and reaching new export markets.

“The Development Foundation of Armenia has a fruitful experience in promoting the Armenian products at international exhibitions. Our delegations return with export orders after every exhibition”. Besides “Prowine China”, my team is ready to further use its experience to present the local products at their best to international buyers and suppliers in cooperation with partner Foundations”, noted the CEO of DFA Armen Avak Avakian.

“In the short period of its activities, the Wine-growing and Winemaking Foundation of Armenia has already recorded significant results in raising recognizability and demand for Armenian wines. I am confident that this cooperation will create new opportunities for developing the sector and promoting export”, added the CEO of the Wine-growing and Winemaking Foundation of Armenia Zaruhi Muradyan.