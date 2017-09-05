Caribbean islands brace for powerful storm

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Hurricane Irma has been upgraded to a powerful category four storm as warnings have been issued for several Caribbean islands, BBC reports.

Irma was projected to hit the Leeward Islands, causing storm surges, life-threatening winds and torrential rain, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The US state of Florida has declared a state of emergency.

Puerto Rico also declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for the islands of Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, St Martin, St Barthelemy, Saba, St Eustatius, Puerto Rico, British Virgin Islands and US Virgin Islands.