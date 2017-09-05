Armenian embassy in Belarus holds reception on 26th anniversary of Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Belarus organized an event dedicated to the 26th anniversary of Artsakh’s independence on September 4.

The celebration was attended by representatives of cultural and non-governmental organizations of the local Armenian community, as well as Armenian businessmen of the country.

The foreign ministry said Armenia’s Ambassador to Belarus H.E. Oleg Yesayan delivered opening remarks at the event.

The Ambassador mentioned that Azerbaijan is actively pursuing the maintenance of escalation on the line of contact and distortion of the true picture of the negotiations process for the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

His Excellency Yesayan called on the Armenian community to be more actively involved in various platforms for the presentation of historical reality and truth.