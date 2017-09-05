Putin sees nothing 'frondeur-ish' in Chechen leader Kadyrov’s stance on Myanmar

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin sees nothing 'Frondeur-ish' in what Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov said on the situation in Myanmar, TASS reports.

"As far as the opinion of Russian citizens regarding the policy of the Russian state is concerned, each person is entitled to having one’s own attitude regardless of rank or position," Putin told the media at a news conference following the BRICS summit. "The same applies to the leaders of regions to the full extent. But you may be certain that there is nothing Frondeur-ish about the Chechen leadership's stance."

"I’m asking everybody to stay calm. Everything is all right," Putin said. He recalled that Russia and Egypt had jointly opposed any violence in Myanmar and urged the authorities of that country to take the situation under control.



Earlier Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said he will oppose the Russian policy in case it were to support the Myanmar authorities, who are oppressing the Muslims of Rohingya.

“Even if Russia supports these Shaitan who commit crimes, I am against the position of Russia. I have my own vision, my position”, he said.

The situation in Myanmar, a small Southeast Asian nation, was aggravated earlier in August due to confrontation between Buddhists and Rohingya Muslims. Nearly 400 people were killed in clashes and military confrontations in the country in late August, Reuters reported.

Around 73,000 Rohingya have fled into neighboring Bangladesh since the violence erupted, Vivian Tan, regional spokeswoman for the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), told Reuters.