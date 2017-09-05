Abundant sunshine forecast September 6-10 in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations issued a high fire alert for September 6-10 throughout the country.

Clear weather is expected in Armenia on September 6, 8 and 10, with scattered showers and thunderstorms forecast for September 7 mostly in the northern areas.

Temperature will drop by 4-5 degrees on September 6, but will increase by 2-3 degrees September 9-10.

In Yerevan, clear weather is forecast for September 6, 8 and 10, with showers probable September 7.