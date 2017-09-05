Abundant sunshine forecast September 6-10 in Armenia
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations issued a high fire alert for September 6-10 throughout the country.
Clear weather is expected in Armenia on September 6, 8 and 10, with scattered showers and thunderstorms forecast for September 7 mostly in the northern areas.
Temperature will drop by 4-5 degrees on September 6, but will increase by 2-3 degrees September 9-10.
In Yerevan, clear weather is forecast for September 6, 8 and 10, with showers probable September 7.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 13:25 No serious progress expected from Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs New York meeting, political analyst says
- 13:14 Artsakhi parliament to convene special session dedicated to presidential re-inauguration
- 12:59 Putin expects to find compromises with Trump in world’s interests
- 12:57 Armenian wines, brandy to be presented at Prօwine China 2017 expo in Shanghai
- 12:43 Transparency International demands probe into Aliyev bribery in Europe, sanction perpetrators
- 12:34 Caribbean islands brace for powerful storm
- 12:27 Armenian defense minister delivers lecture in China’s National Defense Academy
- 12:24 Armenian embassy in Belarus holds reception on 26th anniversary of Artsakh
- 12:19 Artsakh’s 26th anniversary of independence celebrated in St. Petersburg, Russia
- 12:17 Putin sees nothing 'frondeur-ish' in Chechen leader Kadyrov’s stance on Myanmar
- 12:10 Abundant sunshine forecast September 6-10 in Armenia
- 12:04 Police question woman in connection with false bomb threat
- 11:29 IT minister, Samsung’s Armenian specialists meet in Seoul
- 11:25 Top surgeon Lord Darzi joins Aurora Prize Selection Committee
- 11:22 Passenger flow in Armenia’s airports up by 25.4%
- 11:18 Sanctions are useless and ineffective against North Korea, says Putin
- 11:12 Taiwan appoints new PM
- 11:05 Chickenpox prevalence down in July in Armenia
- 10:54 Survey shows Russians in favor of wrapping up military involvement in Syria
- 10:39 Hurghada stabbing incident victim returns to Armenia – foreign ministry
- 10:11 Aliyev family operated secret $3bn slush fund to bribe European politicians – investigation shows
- 10:06 Trump OKs multi-billion dollar weapons supply to South Korea
- 10:02 8 injured in Philadelphia as woman plows car into crowd
- 09:59 Hurricane Harvey kills 60 people in Texas, USA
- 09:53 US seeks tough UN approach on North Korea
- 09:38 Chopper deploys firefighters to contain wildfires near Byurakan village
- 09:17 European Stocks down - 04-09-17
- 09:15 US stocks remain unchanged - 04-09-17
- 09:14 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-09-17
- 09:12 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 04-09-17
- 09:10 Oil Prices - 04-09-17
- 09.04-20:10 Military exercises in Georgia were of no key importance for Armenian Armed Forces – There was a decision not to participate from the beginning – MoD Armenia
- 09.04-18:05 China supports peaceful settlement of NK conflict – Armenian, Chinese Defense Ministers meet
- 09.04-18:01 President Sargsyan receives EBRD’s President Suma Chakrabarti
- 09.04-17:57 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-09-17
14:02, 08.29.2017
Viewed 1993 times Moldova’s President to pay official visit to Armenia in autumn
15:03, 08.29.2017
Viewed 1675 times President Sargsyan hosts distinguished school children and youth
13:09, 08.29.2017
Viewed 1643 times Fire breaks out in Van airport: flights suspended
14:15, 08.31.2017
Viewed 1575 times ‘Armenia will express its stance’ – Minister Karayan comments on Turkey’s possible membership to EAEU
11:23, 08.30.2017
Viewed 1555 times Erdogan’s Azerbaijan visit postponed