Police question woman in connection with false bomb threat

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Law enforcement agencies launched a probe into the false bomb threat in the Parliament building in Yerevan.

Earlier of September 2, an unknown caller dialed 911 in the early morning and said that there is an explosive device in the Parliament building.

Multiple police units and emergency personnel searched the building and the threat was revealed to be false.

Police questioned a female citizen of Yerevan in connection with the bomb threat. Initial reports suggest her phone number was used to make the call.

Investigation continues.