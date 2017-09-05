IT minister, Samsung’s Armenian specialists meet in Seoul

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan, who is in South Korea to participate in the September 4-6 Global Infrastructure Cooperation Conference in Seoul, met with the representatives of the IT sector of the city’s Armenian community, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Particularly, a meeting was held with Armenian specialists of Samsung.

The young professionals told the minister about their progress and achievements in the South Korean company.

The minister said he is ready to assist if the Armenian specialists were to carry out projects in Armenia.