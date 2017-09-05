Passenger flow in Armenia’s airports up by 25.4%

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The passenger flow in Armenia’s two airports, Zvartnots and Shirak, amounted to 1,667,173 people in January-August of 2017, which is a 25,4% increase of last year’s indicators.

The General Department of Civil Aviation said the passenger flow for August alone was 293,317 people – a 14,9% increase against last year’s same period.

A 21,9% increase of passenger flow was recorded in Zvartnots airport – again as compared to last year’s numbers.

Cargo shipment in Zvartnots airport in January-August of 2017 amounted to 14,985 tons of cargo – which is a 54% increase of the last year’s indicator.