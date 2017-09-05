Sanctions are useless and ineffective against North Korea, says Putin

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin is convinced that sanctions against North Korea won’t make Pyongyang abandon its nuclear program.

“You think North Korea will abandon the course of creating weapons of mass destruction because of some sanctions?”, Putin told TASS.

In his words, “the application of sanctions in this case is ineffective and useless”.

The Russian president said the war hysteria around North Korea has no sense and leads to a deadlock, therefore anything other than negotiations might lead to a mass scale disaster.