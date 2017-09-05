Taiwan appoints new PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday appointed a new premier after the resignation of the former PM.

President Tsai Ing-wen named William Lai (Lai Ching-te) to head up the government following the resignation Monday of Lin Chuan.

Earlier Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has accepted the resignation of Premier Lin Chuan, the ruling party said on Monday, a departure that had been widely expected because of the president’s falling public support, Reuters reports.

Taiwan presidents often shuffle premiers in response to dips in popularity.

Lin had faced mounting pressure to step down as Tsai’s popularity plummeted to 29.8 percent by August, a private foundation survey has shown.

When she took office in May 2016, her approval rating was as high as 70 percent.