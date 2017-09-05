Chickenpox prevalence down in July in Armenia
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Chickenpox and Infectious mononucleosis cases have dropped in July as compared to the previous year’s same period.
The decrease of prevalence is due to seasonality, according to the 2017 July report “Epidemiological situation of Infectious diseases, food and chemical poisoning”.
Chickenpox and infectious mononucleosis cases have decreased 1.3 times in July.
