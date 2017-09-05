Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 September

Chickenpox prevalence down in July in Armenia


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Chickenpox and Infectious mononucleosis cases have dropped in July as compared to the previous year’s same period.

The decrease of prevalence is due to seasonality, according to the 2017 July report “Epidemiological situation of Infectious diseases, food and chemical poisoning”.

Chickenpox and infectious mononucleosis cases have decreased 1.3 times in July.

 

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration