Survey shows Russians in favor of wrapping up military involvement in Syria

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Nearly half of Russians (49%) think Russia must finish its military involvement in Syria, while only 30% are in favor of the continuation of the operations, a survey agency – Levada Center, told Interfax.

An addition 22% of respondents found it difficult to express their stance over the issue.

The survey was held August 18-22 throughout the country among 1600 people.

32% of respondents said military interference in Syria might “be a new Afghanistan for Russia”.