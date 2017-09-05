Survey shows Russians in favor of wrapping up military involvement in Syria
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Nearly half of Russians (49%) think Russia must finish its military involvement in Syria, while only 30% are in favor of the continuation of the operations, a survey agency – Levada Center, told Interfax.
An addition 22% of respondents found it difficult to express their stance over the issue.
The survey was held August 18-22 throughout the country among 1600 people.
32% of respondents said military interference in Syria might “be a new Afghanistan for Russia”.
