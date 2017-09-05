Hurghada stabbing incident victim returns to Armenia – foreign ministry

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian citizen who was wounded in a knife attack in Egypt’s Hurghada has returned to Armenia, foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan said on Twitter.

“The Armenian citizen who was wounded in Hurghada has returned to Armenia to continue treatment”, he said.

On July 14, a 28 year old man armed with a knife attacked tourists in a Hurghada hotel. Two German citizens were killed, four others – including two Armenians, one Russian and one Czech citizen, were wounded. The wounded Armenians were transported to a Cairo hospital where they were treated for their injuries.