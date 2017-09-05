Trump OKs multi-billion dollar weapons supply to South Korea

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. In the latest developments around the North Korean crisis, US President Donald Trump told his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in that he fundamentally agrees to Seoul’s acquisition of billions of dollars worth of weapons and equipment, and abolishing the country’s limitations on the weight of deployed warheads in the country.

“The leaders stressed the serious threat which North Korea poses to the whole world after its latest provocation”, the White House said in a statement.