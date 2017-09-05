Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 September

8 injured in Philadelphia as woman plows car into crowd


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Eight people were injured in the US city of Philadelphia after a woman drove her vehicle into a crowd of people, local media reported.

NBC Philadelphia reported Monday that the car plowed into several people celebrating Labor Day at a party in the city.

Media reports said the woman may have been under the influence.


 



