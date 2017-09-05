US seeks tough UN approach on North Korea

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The US envoy to the UN has urged the Security Council to take the "strongest possible measures" against North Korea after its latest nuclear test, BBC reports.

"The time has come to exhaust all diplomatic means before it is too late," US envoy Nikki Haley told an emergency meeting of the council in New York.

The US will circulate a draft resolution, for a vote next Monday.

Reports suggest the North is preparing new test missile launches. It tested a nuclear bomb underground on Sunday.

Opening Monday's meeting, UN Under Secretary General Jeffrey Feltman said North Korea's actions were destabilising global security, and he called on Pyongyang to abide by Security Council resolutions.