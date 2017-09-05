Chopper deploys firefighters to contain wildfires near Byurakan village

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. More than 150 firefighters continued tackling the wildfire in the forest nearby Byurakan village in Aragatsotn province overnight.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS that a helicopter was dispatched to the scene in the early morning September 5 to detect and specify the exact locations of the probable spread of the fire.

The chopper deployed firefighters to dangerous terrains who are attempting to contain the fire.

The fire doesn’t pose danger to nearby settlements, authorities said.

Minister of emergency situations Davit Tonoyan personally arrived to the scene at 23:00, September 4.

Multiple firefighters and additional officers are working in the forest.