LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-09-17

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.66% to $2120.00, copper price up by 1.37% to $6905.00, lead price up by 0.29% to $2390.00, nickel price up by 0.95% to $12195.00, tin price down by 0.24% to $20750.00, zinc price up by 1.19% to $3190.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $61000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.