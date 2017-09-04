Military exercises in Georgia were of no key importance for Armenian Armed Forces – There was a decision not to participate from the beginning – MoD Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia has issued a statement over Armenia’s non-participation in NATO exercises in Georgia. ARMENPRESS reports the statement particularly reads,

“Considering the fact that some media outlets circulate information that allegedly Armenia refused at the last moment to participate in the exercises in Georgia that kicked off on September 3, the Defense Ministry of Armenia announces:

The representatives of the Defense Ministry, Armed Forces and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia periodically participate in dozens of multinational military exercises abroad and the conferences and negotiations for their planning. The format of the participation of the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia in military exercises is decided based on the planning needs of the Defense Ministry of Armenia. Considering the fact that the military exercises in Georgia were of no key importance for the Armenian Armed Forces from the mentioned perspective, there was a decision from the beginning not to participate and no application had been submitted.

The speculations about a last-moment refusal to participate in the exercises are pointless”.