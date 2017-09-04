Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-09-17

YEREVAN, 4 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 September, USD exchange rate is down by 0.23 drams to 478.22 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 0.90 drams to 569.75 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.01 drams to 8.26 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.37 drams to 619.20 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 123.30 drams to 20301.32 drams. Silver price is up by 2.33 drams to 269.06 drams. Platinum price is up by 192.58 drams to 15359.75 drams.