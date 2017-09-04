Asian Stocks - 04-09-17
TOKYO, 4 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 4 September:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.93% to 19508.25 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.99% to 1603.55 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.37% to 3379.58 points, and HANG SENG down by 0.76% to 27740.26 points.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
