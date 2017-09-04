OSCE ready to become platform for USA-Russia dialogue

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE is ready to become a platform for settling the problems between USA and Russia, it is necessary for Washington and Moscow to more actively use the possibilities of all international organizations to negotiate, OSCE Secretary-General Thomas Greminger said.

“And generally, it is required to more actively and systematically use such multilateral platforms as the OSCE. And I think that we are ready for this, but eventually it is up to the member states whether or not they desire to use it. I am willing to do everything that depends on me in order for the OSCE to be of use for this”, he said.