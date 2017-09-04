Up to 15km in-depth reconnaissance enables early assessment of Azerbaijani actions – deputy defense minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Observing and surveillance up to 15km in depth of Azerbaijan’s lines enables the Armenian side to assess their actions for at least 1-2 days in advance, first deputy minister of defense Artak Zakaryan said at a September 4 conference.

“Today, in all positions where monitoring are necessary, we are able to see the Azerbaijani lines up to 15km in depth. Unlike the April actions, it enables to evaluate the Azerbaijani actions at least 1-2 days in advance. Deeper surveillance is carried out in another way, which enables to assess the adversary’s actions on the strategic arena”, the deputy minister said.

According to him, the defense ministry will continue involving professional servicemen and contract soldiers in its ranks.

“As result of improvement of combat engagement methods in the Armenian Armed Forces, tactics and tactical arts will increase the mobility of our troops. The structure and formation of the troops will be improved, the capability of engaging decentralized combat operations will be increased. Developments of UAVs, long-range weapons and other areas will be taken into account, which will lead to quality excellence and elimination of imbalance”, Zakaryan said