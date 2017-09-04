Armenian transportation minister, South Korean counterpart discuss cooperation projects

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of the Global Infrastructure Cooperation Conference (GICC), which is held September 4-6, Armenia’s minister of transportation, communication and IT Vahan Martirosyan had a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Kim Hyun-mee – the minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation.

Issues related to road construction and prospects of development of digital infrastructures were discussed.

The Armenian minister presented the government’s policy and ongoing projects.

The sides exchanged ideas on the South Korean experience of the state-private sector cooperation format, technical potential and the issue of involving South Korean companies in infrastructure programs in Armenia.

Minister Martirosyan invited his South Korean counterpart to visit Armenia. Minister Kim Hyun-mee expressed willingness to strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation.