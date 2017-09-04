280 million drams financial aid provided to 4130 Armenian refugee families forcefully displaced from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. 4130 registered Armenian refugee families in Artsakh who were forcefully displaced from Azerbaijan received 280 million drams in governmental financial assistance from 2008 to 2016, Artsakh’s minister of labor and social affairs Samvel Avanesyan said during the “Military-political strategy of the adversary and our tasks” conference on September 4 in Yerevan.

“With the creation on the department of migration, refugees and immigrants, the NKR laws on “Legal and social-economic guarantees of forcefully displaced people from Azerbaijan 1988-1992 who were granted NKR citizenship” and “On Refugees” was adopted in 2004. Since 2005, the registration of refugees and provision of financial compensation began, which cannot be considered as compensation for material properties which was left behind in Azerbaijan”, Avanesyan said.

From 2008 to 2016, social-household and economic coordination works were carried out for the Armenians who had become refugees due to Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policy.

The 4130 families who are registered as refugees have already received more than 280 million drams in financial aid, which however isn’t sufficient.

Nearly 27% of the refugees are in need of housing improvement. 50 families used the privileged loans for acquisition and renovation of housing – a NKR governmental decision.

“The government displays impartial attitude by creating equal conditions for using social protection rights for the locals and the refugees. However our refugees are not receiving material or financial assistance from various international humanitarian organizations”, he said.

The main issue is the language problem of the senior generation of the refugees – which is being solved by the Artsakhi ministry of education and science and sports free of charge.