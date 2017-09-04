Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 September

Arrested German citizen released in Turkey


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. One of the two German citizens who were arrested August 31 in Antalya, Turkey has been released, Deutsche Welle reports citing the German foreign ministry.

The second arrested German citizen remains jailed.

The ethnic Turkish citizens of Germany were arrested by Turkish police in suspicion of having links with the Gulen movement.

According to the German foreign ministry, 54 of their citizens remain jailed in Turkish prisons, including reporters and activists.

 

 



