Switzerland ready to be mediator in North Korea crisis – Swiss president

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Switzerland is prepared to act as a mediator in the present crisis on the Korean peninsula, Swiss President Doris Leuthard said, as cited by Reuters.

“We are ready to offer our role ...as a mediator,” Leuthard said, speaking at a news conference. “It is really time now to sit down at a table. Big powers have a responsibility”, RT reported the president as saying.

Swiss troops were deployed on the demarcation zone between South and North Korea [after the 1950-1953 Korean War], Leuthard said, adding that Switzerland had a long history of neutral diplomacy.

The latest developments in Pyongyang’s nuclear capabilities are “very hostile and dangerous to the United States,” the US president said.

In one of his latest statements on North Korea, Trump vowed to use the “full range” of capabilities at his country’s disposal and might resort to using its nuclear arsenal against North Korea if it continues to threaten Washington or its allies.

His statement came after North Korean state media claimed that the country has tested a hydrogen warhead which can be mounted on an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile.