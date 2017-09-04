1 million people attend Grozny rally supporting Rohingya Muslims

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. More than 1 million people attended a rally against the “genocide of Muslims in Myanmar” of September 4 in Grozny, Chechnya.

“More than a million people participated in the rally”, organizers told Interax.

The slogan of the event was “No to the genocide of Muslims in Myanmar”. Chechnya’s leadership also took part in the rally.

Earlier Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said he will oppose the Russian policy in case it were to support the Myanmar authorities, who are oppressing the Muslims of Rohingya.

“Even if Russia supports these Shaitan who commit crimes, I am against the position of Russia. I have my own vision, my position”, he said.

The situation in Myanmar, a small Southeast Asian nation, was aggravated earlier in August due to confrontation between Buddhists and Rohingya Muslims. Nearly 400 people were killed in clashes and military confrontations in the country in late August, Reuters reported.

Around 73,000 Rohingya have fled into neighboring Bangladesh since the violence erupted, Vivian Tan, regional spokeswoman for the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), told Reuters.