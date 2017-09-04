Frontline clashes to have continuous nature if no breakthrough is achieved in talks, says deputy defense minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The calls of the Armenian side addressed to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries to give targeted responses to the Azerbaijan’s escalation of the situation in the Artsakh line of contact largely remained unanswered, Armenia’s first deputy defense minister Artak Zakaryan told reporters on the sidelines of the “Military-political strategy of the adversary and our tasks” conference on September 4.

“Since 2013, Azerbaijan is continuously escalating the situation in the line of contact, as well as on the Armenian state border. The calls of the Armenian side to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries regarding a targeted response to this matter largely remained unanswered. At the same time, Azerbaijan continues its arms-building policy – expanding the range and markets of acquired armaments”, the deputy defense minister said.

According to him, the Azerbaijani offensive in April 2016 was unprecedented – taking into account the density of gunfire along the entire line of contact, the deployed armaments and types of military equipment, number of forces and resources.

“In case of no breakthrough in the negotiations process, we must conform to the idea that clashes in the frontline will be of continuous nature. In order to resist these threats, we adopted combat shift, protection and defense implementation actions in the frontline with the purpose of suppressing the adversary’s aggressive activeness on the strategic and tactical levels”, Zakaryan said.