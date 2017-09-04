Armenia didn’t officially confirm participation in Georgia military exercises – deputy minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Deputy defense minister of Armenia Artak Zakaryan reassures that Armenia did not officially confirm its participation in the military exercises of Georgia and USA in Akhaltskha.

During a press conference today, the deputy defense minister said he cannot say why Armenia was mentioned among the participants of the military exercises, since the Armenian military never said that it will take part. At the same time, he emphasized that there is nothing unusual in the non-participation of Armenia in that drills.

“The military plans the issues of its foreign military cooperation, and during this planning many things can be subject to change and revision. There is nothing unusual in this, no fundamental or principle changes occurred in terms of policy or approaches”, he said.

The deputy minister added that revisions happen in any action, adding that he doesn’t know why Georgian sources commented that Armenia has refused to take part at the last moment.

Zakaryan reassured that Armenia’s non-participation has nothing to do with Azerbaijan’s participation.

“There was no problem. NATO was and remains our partners. We are a CSTO member, and the main umbrella of our security if the CSTO system”, he said.

Zakaryan said it’s no secret that the Armenian military has very important role in the CSTO system and the CSTO role has significant and key importance for Armenia’s security system.

“It isn’t a secret also that for a long time Armenia has broad cooperation with NATO structures and member states within the frameworks of development of both political, democratic institutions and peacekeeping missions”, he said.